Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man charged in connection to deadly Myrtle Beach hit-and-run

Walter Hayes
Walter Hayes(MBPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is now facing charges in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department provided an update late Saturday, saying that 60-year-old Walter Hayes was taken into custody. Hayes is charged with leaving the scene of a collision involving death and driving without a license.

Hayes is scheduled to have a bond hearing Sunday morning.

His charges stem from a May 18 crash in the area of Stalvey Avenue and Jennings Street that left 30-year-old Nelson Green, Jr. dead.

Patricia Green, the victim’s mother, told WMBF Investigates that she heard the sounds of someone screaming for help outside her home and later found her son, Nelson Green Jr., who told her he had been hit by a vehicle.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office later confirmed Nelson Green Jr. died at the hospital five hours after the incident happened.

Documents WMBF Investigates obtained through a Freedom of Information Act state MBPD officers were later called to the scene to check on a man lying in the roadway who was discovered to have severe injuries.

The report continued saying upon further investigation it was determined that the man had been struck by a vehicle.

The family once again spoke to WMBF Investigates as the investigation reached the one-month mark. still demanding answers a month later.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kalvon Sanders
Police: 18-year-old arrested in North Myrtle Beach had active warrants in Virginia
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man arrested after charging at suspect in Horry County courtroom
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man arrested after charging at suspect in Horry County courtroom
The Myrtle Beach shopping center announced the opening of three new businesses: a wellness...
3 new businesses coming to The Market Common
Janice Livingston was sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison.
Myrtle Beach woman pleads guilty to tax fraud, theft of Veterans Affairs benefits
Montasia Cokley, Jaheim Johnson
2 charged in deadly Georgetown shooting denied bond, murder suspect remains at large

Latest News

The shooting happened near 67th and Glendale avenues.
Deputies: At least 3 hurt after shooting at Marion County nightclub
Tropical Storm Cindy
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm continues to weaken
Severe weather outlook
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible late tomorrow evening
Exhibits in the International African American Museum, which spans 150,000 square feet, range...
International African American Museum dedicated Saturday