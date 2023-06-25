Man charged in connection to deadly Myrtle Beach hit-and-run

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is now facing charges in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department provided an update late Saturday, saying that 60-year-old Walter Hayes was taken into custody. Hayes is charged with leaving the scene of a collision involving death and driving without a license.

Hayes is scheduled to have a bond hearing Sunday morning.

His charges stem from a May 18 crash in the area of Stalvey Avenue and Jennings Street that left 30-year-old Nelson Green, Jr. dead.

Patricia Green, the victim’s mother, told WMBF Investigates that she heard the sounds of someone screaming for help outside her home and later found her son, Nelson Green Jr., who told her he had been hit by a vehicle.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office later confirmed Nelson Green Jr. died at the hospital five hours after the incident happened.

Documents WMBF Investigates obtained through a Freedom of Information Act state MBPD officers were later called to the scene to check on a man lying in the roadway who was discovered to have severe injuries.

The report continued saying upon further investigation it was determined that the man had been struck by a vehicle.

The family once again spoke to WMBF Investigates as the investigation reached the one-month mark. still demanding answers a month later.

