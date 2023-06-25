Submit a Tip
Greenville native Jada Samuel crowned Miss South Carolina

Greenville native Jada Samuel crowned Miss South Carolina Saturday, June 24.
Greenville native Jada Samuel crowned Miss South Carolina Saturday, June 24.(Amanda Upton Photography)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization crowned the winner of the 2023 title on Saturday evening.

26-year-old Greenville native, Jada Samuel, was crowned and received a $60,000 scholarship.

Samuel, who was Miss Bridge City, previously won the Miss Evening Gown Award.

The four runners up in the competition were the following:

  • First Runner Up: Miss Greater Carolina, Davis Walsh
  • Second Runner Up: Miss Charleston, Sydney Ford
  • Third Runner Up: Miss Clemson, Berkley Bryant
  • Fourth Runner Up: Miss North Myrtle Beach, Brooke Vu

Miss South Carolina 2023 Jada Samuel will compete in the Miss America pageant later this year.

