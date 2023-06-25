Deputies: At least 3 hurt after shooting at Marion County nightclub

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were hurt early Sunday after a shooting at a Pee Dee nightclub, according to authorities.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a report of shots being fired at the Whispers Nightclub on Bluff Road just after 4 a.m.

Officials said at least three people were taken to a hospital with “possible life-threatening injuries.”

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-423-8399.

