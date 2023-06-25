Death investigation underway in Robeson County, sheriff’s office says

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A death investigation is underway in part of the Pee Dee, according to officials.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday afternoon that deputies were at the scene on the 5100 block of Smith Mill Road, just northeast of Lumberton.

The sheriff’s office added that homicide and crime scene detectives were also there.

No further details were immediately available.

