WATCH LIVE: Dedication underway for International African American Museum

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The International African American Museum is being privately dedicated in downtown Charleston Saturday morning.

The dedication was set to begin at 10 a.m.

A watch party in Marion Square with a celebration to follow is also happening Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

The watch party is being presented by Boeing and will also feature a live simulcast of the dedication.

The IAAM officially opens to the public on Tuesday.

