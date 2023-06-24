Submit a Tip
WATCH LIVE: Dedication underway for International African American Museum

By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The International African American Museum is being privately dedicated in downtown Charleston Saturday morning.

The dedication was set to begin at 10 a.m.

A watch party in Marion Square with a celebration to follow is also happening Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

The watch party is being presented by Boeing and will also feature a live simulcast of the dedication.

MORE: Walkthrough gives preview of International African American Museum exhibits

The IAAM officially opens to the public on Tuesday.

