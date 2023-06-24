Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Teen, 12-year-old dies following dirt bike crash in Greenville County, troopers say

One person has died after a crash involving a dirt bike and a car on Old Grove Road in Greenville County
By Freeman Stoddard and Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said two people are dead after a crash involving a dirt bike on Friday night.

According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the intersection of Old Grove Road and Willimon Drive at around 9:32 p.m.

Troopers said a dirt bike was traveling north and a Toyota pickup truck was traveling south on Old Grove Road. The Toyota was attempting to make a left turn onto Willimon Drive when it was hit by the dirtbike. This dirtbike then spilled onto the roadway and was hit by the Toyota.

Officials said the driver of the dirtbike and its passenger were taken to the hospital, but passed away. The driver of the Toyota was not injured, according to Highway Patrol.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 16-year-old Carlos Perez and 12-year-old Ezekiel Max Bradley Rivera.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Myrtle Beach shopping center announced the opening of three new businesses: a wellness...
3 new businesses coming to The Market Common
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man arrested after charging at suspect in Horry County courtroom
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man arrested after charging at suspect in Horry County courtroom
Keonne Spann, Montasia Coakley, Jaheim Johnson
Fight broke out before deadly Georgetown shooting, police say
Janice Livingston was sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison.
Myrtle Beach woman pleads guilty to tax fraud, theft of Veterans Affairs benefits
Tracking Cindy
FIRST ALERT: Keeping an eye on the Tropics

Latest News

Montasia Cokley, Jaheim Johnson
2 charged in deadly Georgetown shooting denied bond, murder suspect remains at large
Exhibits in the International African American Museum, which spans 150,000 square feet, range...
International African American Museum dedicated Saturday
Unlike Myrtle Beach, the city of Conway doesn't make anyone pay to park downtown.
Conway looking to better enforce time limit for free downtown parking
Conway looking to better enforce time limit for free downtown parking
Some strong storms possible late Monday
FIRST ALERT: Rain chances lowering this weekend