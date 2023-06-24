SCHP: 1 dead after crash on Sawyer Road near Highway 501 Bypass in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died following a crash in Marion County Friday afternoon according to Marion Fire Rescue.

Crews were dispatched to the area of the crash shortly after 4 p.m. on Highway 501 Bypass near Sawyer Road. Marion Fire Rescue said the accident involved entrapment and critical injuries.

A 2018 Buick Encore was driving west on Sawyer Road when they veered to the right and crashed into an embankment. The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed the driver died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Marion Heavy Rescue 10 and Marion County EMS assisted with the scene.

