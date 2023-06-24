Submit a Tip
Police: 18-year-old arrested in North Myrtle Beach had active warrants in Virginia

Kalvon Sanders
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An 18-year-old fugitive from Virginia was arrested in North Myrtle Beach, according to officials.

A spokesperson with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department confirmed to WMBF News that Kalvon Sanders, of Woodbridge, Virginia, was taken into custody after a traffic stop late Thursday.

The official said an officer pulled over a black Chevy Impala for making a turn without using a signal on 21st Avenue North.

The officer then noticed the smell of marijuana and also saw an open bottle of liquor between the feet of a passenger in the back seat. All five people in the car were then asked to step out after it was confirmed each of them was under the age of 21.

As each of the occupants was then patted down for weapons, a pistol was found on Sanders. He was then arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm.

Police later discovered Sanders had active warrants out of Virginia for what was said to be “violent firearm offenses.”

Online records show Sanders is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Saturday afternoon.

More details about the arrest are expected Monday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

