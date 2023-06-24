Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Kids find human remains while fishing at Pennsylvania park

Police in Pennsylvania reported some children found human remains while fishing in a park on Thursday. (WGAL)
By WGAL Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHSPIRE, Penn. (WGAL) - Police in Pennsylvania reported some children found human remains while fishing in a park on Thursday.

Officials said the remains could have been there for years.

Now the hard work of identifying the remains begins since no wallet or identification was found.

“Many of the bones were found in the root structure and all that sort of stuff,” Graham Hetrick, the Dauphin County coroner, said. “So, we had to clear a lot out.”

Hetrick said a “sizable” number of bones were found in a marshy and muddy area.

Based on the condition of those bones and where they were found, he believes the remains may be at least a couple of years old.

“We can do calculations on height of the person,” Hetrick said. “At this point, it seems to be a person of smaller stature.”

Hetrick says no wallet or identification was found with the remains, only clothing fragments and a piece of jewelry.

The coroner’s office will reach out to families of missing persons, but DNA testing may also be used to make an identification.

“We’re pretty confident in who we have, but we always like ... it’s a tool that says scientifically it can’t be anybody else,” Hetrick said.

Hetrick said he doesn’t suspect foul play.

Copyright 2023 WGAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Myrtle Beach shopping center announced the opening of three new businesses: a wellness...
3 new businesses coming to The Market Common
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man arrested after charging at suspect in Horry County courtroom
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man arrested after charging at suspect in Horry County courtroom
Keonne Spann, Montasia Coakley, Jaheim Johnson
Fight broke out before deadly Georgetown shooting, police say
Janice Livingston was sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison.
Myrtle Beach woman pleads guilty to tax fraud, theft of Veterans Affairs benefits
Tracking Cindy
FIRST ALERT: Keeping an eye on the Tropics

Latest News

Donna Echols shows a caricature of her ex-husband and his four sons. She said he died after...
‘Beyond belief’: Woman says ex-husband died after waiting 90 minutes for ambulance
A tornado strikes a coal mine in Wyoming while workers were in the midst of a shift change...
Tornado rips through massive Wyoming coal mining site, injures 8 people
FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian...
Wagner chief says he ordered his Russian mercenaries to halt march on Moscow
Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus,...
Bridge over Yellowstone River collapses, sending freight train into waters below
Montasia Cokley, Jaheim Johnson
2 charged in deadly Georgetown shooting denied bond, murder suspect remains at large