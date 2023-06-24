Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Rain chances lowering this weekend

By Matt Bullock
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After all the rain we’ve received this past week, we’re catching a nice break from it this weekend.

TODAY

We’ll start Saturday under mostly sunny skies in the low 70s. Expect warmer weather thanks to the clearer skies, with afternoon highs pushing well into the 80s.While the rain coverage is much lower than this week, we’ll still see a few downpours develop Saturday afternoon and evening. Any rain that develops quickly winds down after sunset.

TOMORROW

Sunday trends even drier, with most of us completely dry to end the weekend. Afternoon highs will continue to climb with the middle 80s along the Grand Strand, near 90° for spots inland of the Waterway.

Warmer and drier weekend ahead
Warmer and drier weekend ahead(WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

We move into an active weather pattern on Monday as our next cold front arrives. This system will usher in a round of showers and storms late in the day. Some of these storms could be on the strong side, with gusty winds and frequent lightning. Rain chances will linger into Tuesday morning, but after that, we are dropping the rain chances for the rest of the week.

Some strong storms possible late Monday
Some strong storms possible late Monday(WMBF)

