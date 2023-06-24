Conway looking to better enforce time limit for free downtown parking

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Conway doesn’t make anyone pay to park downtown.

But as the city grows, so does the need for more places to park.

“We don’t really have a parking problem it’s a walking problem, people think they need to park right in front of the store if they’re going to shop in the store,” said Russell Fowler.

Fowler says during his 35 years working downtown, and he’s rarely seen the two-hour street parking spaces strictly enforced.

That’s despite the city parking lots offering numerous untimed spaces to visitors, city workers and business owners.

“There’s several lots offering free parking all day,” said Fowler.

During Tuesday’s city council meeting, the first reading was approved to make all street parking in downtown Conway two hours only - as opposed to the city purchasing and installing 500 parking meters.

“It was a hugely unpopular idea,” said Councilman William Goldfinch

He says their plan is to try and keep downtown parking free to everyone.

Instead of meters, the city is now looking to better enforce the two-hour parking on the streets.

A new proposal suggests enforcing the two-hour parking from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m., but some council members felt the latter is too late.

Goldfinch says the idea is not to discourage people from shopping or eating downtown, but make sure those using the two-hour spaces adhere to the time limit.

“You have to police it because some workers never park away from the street if you don’t tell them,” said Fowler.

Conway City Council did pass the first reading but it will need to go through a second reading to officially pass and start being enforced.

The council’s next scheduled meeting is currently set for July 17.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.