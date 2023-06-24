Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Coastal Carolina’s Garrett Cooper wins Rice Planters Amateur

Coastal Carolina's Garrett Cooper wins the 2023 Rice Planters Amateur
Coastal Carolina's Garrett Cooper wins the 2023 Rice Planters Amateur(Live 5 News)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Coastal Carolina’s Garrett Cooper shot a final round 67 to hold on for a 1 shot win at the 51st Rice Planters Amateur at Snee Farm Country Club in Mt. Pleasant on Friday.

Cooper would birdie 4 holes in a row on the back nine from 13-16 to build a lead he wouldn’t give back.

Bruce Murphy of Tennessee and Yin Ho Yue of Oregon each finished 1 shot back at -8.

Max DuPree of the College of Charleston, who entered the final round in the lead, struggled most of the day shooting even par to finish at -7.

Aiden Kramer of Georgia Tech, the 2022 winner who was attempting to become the first back to back champion in 25 years, finished at +2.

“It’s awesome, I played in this last year and didn’t play as well as I wanted to but it means the world to me to win this.” Cooper said after the win. “If you had told me that I would have been in contention this week I don’t know what I would have said to you but it does mean the world to me and I’m thankful for everyone that’s helped me through this”

“This is an event that players from South Carolina always dream of winning,” Coastal Carolina men’s golf head coach Jacob Wilner said. “Garrett’s name will now be on this trophy with all the other proud winners.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Myrtle Beach shopping center announced the opening of three new businesses: a wellness...
3 new businesses coming to The Market Common
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man arrested after charging at suspect in Horry County courtroom
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man arrested after charging at suspect in Horry County courtroom
Keonne Spann, Montasia Coakley, Jaheim Johnson
Fight broke out before deadly Georgetown shooting, police say
Janice Livingston was sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison.
Myrtle Beach woman pleads guilty to tax fraud, theft of Veterans Affairs benefits
Tracking Cindy
FIRST ALERT: Keeping an eye on the Tropics

Latest News

Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) reacts as Texas A&M guard Dexter Dennis (0) looks on in the...
Charlotte Hornets select Alabama’s Miller with No. 2 pick in NBA Draft
Coastal Carolina women’s soccer announces 2023 schedule
The Myrtle Beach Pelicans celebrate their win on Sunday night, clinching a playoff spot for the...
Myrtle Beach Pelicans head to playoffs for second straight season
Myrtle Beach Pelicans headed to playoffs for a second year in a row