Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Worker dies after semi explodes at ammunition facility: ‘This is a tragedy’

By KMOV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST ALTON, Ill. (KMOV/Gray News) - A worker was killed Thursday in Illinois after the truck he was driving exploded.

KMOV reports that Oscar “Zeke” Bettorf, 60, died in an explosion at the Winchester Ammunition facility.

Officials said Bettorf was driving a tractor-trailer filled with shotgun shell primers that exploded while he was transporting the items at the ammunition facility.

Bettorf was pronounced dead at the scene. A preliminary autopsy indicated that the 60-year-old suffered trauma to his head, neck and chest.

The company said the incident involved a company vehicle and that it has opened an investigation into what happened.

“We are deeply saddened that a Winchester employee was fatally injured this afternoon in an incident involving a company vehicle at the company’s East Alton facility,” a company spokesperson shared in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our employee’s family and co-workers. This is a tragedy, and we will conduct a full investigation to determine what happened,” the spokesperson added.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also assisting with the investigation

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Police responded to the intersection of River Oaks Drive and Waccamaw Boulevard on Wednesday.
Report: Horry County investigating after body found in Waccamaw Boulevard area
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
The fire rescue was called out at 10:35 p.m. Wednesday to a structure fire at the 5000 block of...
1 hurt, camper destroyed after ‘apparent’ explosion in Surfside Beach area
Tropical storm Cindy will continue to move NW and remain east of the Leeward Islands
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Cindy forms

Latest News

Sheriff’s Office: Dillon County deputies on scene of a barricade situation
1 killed in Georgetown shooting
Fight broke out before deadly Georgetown shooting, police say
Gullah Geechee Festival begins Friday in Atlantic Beach
Airline starts nonstop flights from Myrtle Beach to Philadelphia area