Water shut off in part of Surfside Beach due to main break

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Water will be turned off in part of Surfside Beach as the town investigates a main break.

The town said in a Facebook post that there was limited water on Ocean Boulevard from Surfside Drive to 2nd Avenue South. As of around 2 p.m., water will be shut off from Surfside Drive to 6th Avenue South, as crews work to make repairs.

𝐏𝐔𝐁𝐋𝐈𝐂 𝐍𝐎𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐄: Currently there is limited water on Ocean Boulevard from Surfside Drive to 2nd Ave South due to a water... Posted by Town of Surfside Beach on Friday, June 23, 2023

The impacted area also includes Dogwood Drive South.

It’s unclear how long the outage will last.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.