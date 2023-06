Water shut off in part of Surfside Beach due to main break

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Water will be turned off in part of Surfside Beach as the town investigates a main break.

The town said in a Facebook post that there was limited water on Ocean Boulevard from Surfside Drive to 2nd Avenue South. As of around 2 p.m., water will be shut off from Surfside Drive to 6th Avenue South, as crews work to make repairs.

The impacted area also includes Dogwood Drive South.

Itโ€™s unclear how long the outage will last.

