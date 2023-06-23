Water shut off in part of Surfside Beach due to main break
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Water will be turned off in part of Surfside Beach as the town investigates a main break.
The town said in a Facebook post that there was limited water on Ocean Boulevard from Surfside Drive to 2nd Avenue South. As of around 2 p.m., water will be shut off from Surfside Drive to 6th Avenue South, as crews work to make repairs.
The impacted area also includes Dogwood Drive South.
It’s unclear how long the outage will last.
