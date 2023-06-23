Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Sheriff’s Office: Dillon County deputies take barricade suspect into custody

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - After an hours-long standoff, deputies in Dillon County have taken a suspect into custody from a barricade situation.

Chief Deputy Jamie Campbell confirmed the barricade situation took place on Pocosin Road in the Oakgrove community and the person was taken into custody.

WMBF News is working to learn more about what led up to the barricade incident and the identity of the suspect.

SLED’s SWAT team was sent out to Dillon County to assist.

When we learn more we will update this story.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Police responded to the intersection of River Oaks Drive and Waccamaw Boulevard on Wednesday.
Report: Horry County investigating after body found in Waccamaw Boulevard area
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
Tropical storm Cindy will continue to move NW and remain east of the Leeward Islands
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Cindy forms
The fire rescue was called out at 10:35 p.m. Wednesday to a structure fire at the 5000 block of...
1 hurt, camper destroyed after ‘apparent’ explosion in Surfside Beach area

Latest News

Sheriff’s Office: Dillon County deputies on scene of a barricade situation
1 killed in Georgetown shooting
Fight broke out before deadly Georgetown shooting, police say
Myrtle Beach woman pleads guilty to tax fraud, theft of Veterans Affairs benefits
HCPD: 1 person charged, 57 animals seized in neglect investigation in Nichols