Sheriff’s Office: Dillon County deputies take barricade suspect into custody

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - After an hours-long standoff, deputies in Dillon County have taken a suspect into custody from a barricade situation.

Chief Deputy Jamie Campbell confirmed the barricade situation took place on Pocosin Road in the Oakgrove community and the person was taken into custody.

WMBF News is working to learn more about what led up to the barricade incident and the identity of the suspect.

SLED’s SWAT team was sent out to Dillon County to assist.

When we learn more we will update this story.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.