Police: 1 arrested, 2 at large after deadly Georgetown shooting

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown Police Department said one of the three people wanted in connection to a deadly Friday shooting has been arrested.

Montasia Cokley, who was wanted for accessory after the fact of murder, has been taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center, police said. She is awaiting her bond hearing.

Meanwhile, Keonne Spann is wanted for murder and Jaheim Johnson is wanted for accessory after the fact of murder, according to investigators.

Spann is considered armed and dangerous, officers said.

Keonne Spann (Georgetown PD)

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. at the Money Saver gas station on Highmarket Street.

Upon arriving, police found a 37-year-old gunshot victim lying in the parking lot who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway later identified the victim as Reginald Green of Georgetown.

Montasia Coakley, Jaheim Johnson (Georgetown PD)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300.

