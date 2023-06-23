Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Pee Dee woman works to create a regional ‘futuristic halfway facility’

By Ashley Boles
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Kenya Hennigan wears a lot of hats, but the one she’s most proud of is the hat labeled “Mom.”

”I always had his back for what he was going through. I’m not saying he was good and doing everything he was supposed to be doing but I always have been there for him. So I understand right now, it’s time to do something about it,” said Hennigan, who is talking about her 28-year-old son.

Hennigan says her son has been in and out of prison for the last several years. Her son is her motivation behind creating what she hopes will be a “futuristic halfway facility.” The facility will be a temporary home for recent parolees to get on the right track after they’re released from prison.

“They coming out, they don’t have money, jobs, anything, they have to have something right there when they get up, guess what you have a meeting to go to,” said Hennigan.

Hennigan wrote a business proposal for what she hopes to create, but Jimmy Richardson, the fifteenth circuit solicitor, says there’s a lot of work to bring this kind of idea to fruition.

“It would probably be measured in years as opposed to months,” said Richardson.

Richardson says he supports Hennigan’s idea, which includes at least 30 beds and a structured program for parolees looking to reenter society.

Richardson says he believes it’s something the state should already be doing.

“If there are mental health issues, if there’s anything that keeps a person reoffending at low-level crimes, that’s where you see this revolving door. You don’t see a revolving door on rape, kidnapping, and robbery, you go in for a long time and when you get out, you’re about too old to do anything like that,” said Richardson.

But between zoning, grants, and approval from the Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon, he says Hennigan still has a ways to go.

Hennigan says she’ll keep fighting for it.

”This is the building [pointing to the courthouse] that will take you in and take you out. This is the building right here that can let you know you’ve got one more chance,” said Hennigan.

And it’s that last chance Hennigan believes could make all the difference for people like her son.

