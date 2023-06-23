Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

NBA draft sees Victor Wembanyama officially go No. 1

Victor Wembanyama arrives at Barclays Center before the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June...
Victor Wembanyama arrives at Barclays Center before the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Wembanyama is the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, headed to San Antonio with enormous expectations to become basketball’s newest sensation.

The selection of the 19-year-old from France that had been a foregone conclusion for months was announced by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Thursday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, followed by chants of “Wemby! Wemby” from a group of Spurs fans waving signs from the first row of seats.

Wembanyama arrives with far more height and hype than most No. 1 picks. Listed at 7-foot-4, he dominated his French league in his final season there, leading all players in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots.

Now he makes the move to the NBA, perhaps as the best prospect since LeBron James came out of high school in 2003. Wembanyama brings a package of skills that seem perfect for the modern NBA and too vast for one player, with the size of a center and the shooting and ballhandling ability of a guard.

“Hearing that sentence from Adam Silver, I’ve dreamed of it so much,” Wembanyama said, tears in his eyes as he left the stage with his Spurs cap on and hugged his siblings. “I’ve got to cry.”

Wembanyama was the center of attention throughout the draft process and sat in the middle of the green room — for the short time he was there, anyway. He smiled for young fans who screamed “Victor!” as he walked around the arena, even encouraging one to throw him a basketball that he signed and tossed back up into the stands.

The Charlotte Hornets took Alabama freshman forward Brandon Miller with the No. 2 pick.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Police: Grandfather dies attempting to rescue 9-year-old grandson from ocean
Police responded to the intersection of River Oaks Drive and Waccamaw Boulevard on Wednesday.
Report: Horry County investigating after body found in Waccamaw Boulevard area
The fire rescue was called out at 10:35 p.m. Wednesday to a structure fire at the 5000 block of...
1 hurt, camper destroyed after ‘apparent’ explosion in Surfside Beach area

Latest News

Horry County Fire Rescue receives Fire Safe SC designation for 2nd year in a row
Coroner IDs man who died trying to help grandson escape Pawleys Island current
Judge sentences men in robbery, murder of Andrews postal carrier
Horry County Fire Rescue receives Fire Safe SC designation for 2nd year in a row
Coroner IDs man who died trying to help grandson escape rip current