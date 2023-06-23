Myrtle Beach woman pleads guilty to tax fraud, theft of Veterans Affairs benefits

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A 30-year-old woman will spend time behind bars and pay restitution after pleading guilty to presenting false claims to the IRS and theft of government property.

Janice Livingston was sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison.

Prosecutors say that Livingston submitted three false claims to the IRS for tax credits entitlements totaling $1,126,553. To receive individual unemployability benefits, she also submitted false documents to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

In addition, court evidence shows Livingston made multiple “false representations” in applying for two Economic Injury Disaster Loans. Those loans allowed the Small Business Administration to give loans to business owners negatively affected by COVID-19.

United States District Judge Joseph Dawson, III sentenced Livingston to 20 months in prison. That sentence will be followed by a three-year court-ordered supervision.

Livingston was also ordered to pay $183,406 in restitution.

The case was investigated by the IRS and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721.

