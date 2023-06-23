Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Myrtle Beach woman pleads guilty to tax fraud, theft of Veterans Affairs benefits

Janice Livingston was sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison.
Janice Livingston was sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison.(MGN)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A 30-year-old woman will spend time behind bars and pay restitution after pleading guilty to presenting false claims to the IRS and theft of government property.

Janice Livingston was sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison.

Prosecutors say that Livingston submitted three false claims to the IRS for tax credits entitlements totaling $1,126,553. To receive individual unemployability benefits, she also submitted false documents to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

In addition, court evidence shows Livingston made multiple “false representations” in applying for two Economic Injury Disaster Loans. Those loans allowed the Small Business Administration to give loans to business owners negatively affected by COVID-19.

United States District Judge Joseph Dawson, III sentenced Livingston to 20 months in prison. That sentence will be followed by a three-year court-ordered supervision.

Livingston was also ordered to pay $183,406 in restitution.

The case was investigated by the IRS and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Police responded to the intersection of River Oaks Drive and Waccamaw Boulevard on Wednesday.
Report: Horry County investigating after body found in Waccamaw Boulevard area
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
The fire rescue was called out at 10:35 p.m. Wednesday to a structure fire at the 5000 block of...
1 hurt, camper destroyed after ‘apparent’ explosion in Surfside Beach area
Tropical storm Cindy will continue to move NW and remain east of the Leeward Islands
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Cindy forms

Latest News

1 killed in Georgetown shooting
Gullah Geechee Festival begins Friday in Atlantic Beach
Airline starts nonstop flights from Myrtle Beach to Philadelphia area
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man arrested after charging at suspect in Horry County courtroom
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man arrested after charging at suspect in Horry County courtroom
RAW: Man charges at suspect inside Horry County Courtroom