Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Millions of people losing Medicaid following post-pandemic purge

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Ashley Jones
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Millions of Americans are losing their Medicaid Coverage.

As of Thursday, 1.5 million people have already been dropped by Medicaid because they’ve either been deemed ineligible or didn’t get their paperwork in on time.

Before the pandemic, the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reviewed Medicaid eligibility annually to determine who still qualifies. For the last three years, if you were on Medicaid, you were automatically renewed, but now that the Covid public health emergency is over, an annual eligibility review will resume.

Sue Berkowitz from S.C Legal Appleseed said it has a lot to do with people just not knowing that they have to renew or not knowing how to go about renewing.

Berkowitz said that during the pandemic a lot of people enrolled in Medicaid, unaware that they would need to reapply.

While the Medicaid agency has been sending out notices that give people about 90 days to reapply from the time that notice is sent, many people did not receive it because they may have moved, were evicted, or faced some sort of foreclosure during the pandemic.

“And so the last thing they were thinking about while going through that trauma is I need to notify the agency that I moved. So, the agency may not have the information if they wanted to notify somebody about their renewal,” said Berkowitz.

Federal numbers show that over 100,000 people in the state of South Carolina have already been kicked off of Medicaid because of problems trying to renew.

Berkowitz said the best way to try to renew your Medicaid is by printing off the renewal form online and mailing it in.

More information about the renewal process can be found here. A copy of the annual review form can be found here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Myrtle Beach shopping center announced the opening of three new businesses: a wellness...
3 new businesses coming to The Market Common
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man arrested after charging at suspect in Horry County courtroom
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man arrested after charging at suspect in Horry County courtroom
Keonne Spann, Montasia Coakley, Jaheim Johnson
Fight broke out before deadly Georgetown shooting, police say
Janice Livingston was sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison.
Myrtle Beach woman pleads guilty to tax fraud, theft of Veterans Affairs benefits
Tracking Cindy
FIRST ALERT: Keeping an eye on the Tropics

Latest News

Exhibits in the International African American Museum, which spans 150,000 square feet, range...
International African American Museum dedicated Saturday
Montasia Cokley, Jaheim Johnson
2 charged in deadly Georgetown shooting denied bond, murder suspect remains at large
Unlike Myrtle Beach, the city of Conway doesn't make anyone pay to park downtown.
Conway looking to better enforce time limit for free downtown parking
Conway looking to better enforce time limit for free downtown parking
Some strong storms possible late Monday
FIRST ALERT: Rain chances lowering this weekend