Midlands World War II Veteran dies at 100 years old

World War II veteran Tom Fearrington passed away on Monday, June 19 two months after his 100th...
World War II veteran Tom Fearrington passed away on Monday, June 19 two months after his 100th birthday.(WIS)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A World War II veteran in Columbia died two months after his 100th birthday.

Tom Fearrington passed away on Monday, June 19. He was born on April 18, 1923.

Fearrington told WIS News 10 during an interview for his milestone birthday he was called up to join the U.S. Army in 1943 when he was 19 years old.

His military service took him to Europe as part of the 101st Airborne Division during World War II where he fought in Operation Market Garden and Battle of the Bulge.

His obituary stated he was awarded two campaign stars and his unit received the Presidential Unit Citation.

Fearrington also served as the past president of the Carolina Chapter of the 101st Airborne Division Association.

Funeral services will be held for Fearrington at Temples-Halloran Funeral and Cremation Services at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 24, followed by his burial at Bush River Memorial Gardens.

The Patriot Guard Riders will provide a flag line and escort.

Horry County Fire Rescue receives Fire Safe SC designation for 2nd year in a row