Man accused of striking victim with gun during robbery in Florence

Jamari Deandre Xavion Green, 22, is charged with armed robbery, assault and battery of a high...
Jamari Deandre Xavion Green, 22, is charged with armed robbery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and first-degree burglary.(Florence County Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A Florence man is facing charges after police say he used a gun to steal a victim’s phone and money, among other items.

Jamari Deandre Xavion Green, 22, is charged with armed robbery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and first-degree burglary.

The Florence Police Department was called out at 2:52 p.m. on June 13 to the 100 block of N. Dabney Drive.

Upon arrival, authorities say they learned that Green and another person forced their way into a home with a firearm and demanded money. After forcing their way in, Green threatened the victim and hit them with a gun, according to investigators.

Green and the other person took the victim’s phone, money and other items and left the home.

Green was arrested on Thursday and booked in the Florence County Detention Center.

As of now, Green’s alleged accomplice is not in custody, according to Capt. Mike Brandt.

