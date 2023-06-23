Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

HCPD: 1 person charged, 57 animals seized in neglect investigation in Nichols

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A community tip lead to the seizure of 57 animals varying from dogs and ducks to horses and even a camel in an animal neglect investigation in Nichols Wednesday.

On June 14, Horry County Police Department with Horry County Animal Care Center began an investigation after a Nichols community member submitted a tip of possible animal neglect at a location off of Highway 57.

Equipped with a search warrant officers searched the property and found evidence to support the claims of neglect. The police department seized 57 animals including a camel, dogs, guinea pigs, bunnies, horses, miniature ponies, donkeys, ducks, swans, chickens, seagulls, and a fox.

Caption

57-year-old Loren McCutcheon was arrested on June 16 and posted bond the following day. She faces 7 counts of ill-treatment of animal charges.

In addition, during her first court appearance, McCutcheon relinquished ownership of 5 dogs, 7 chickens, and 8 ducks to the Horry County Police Department.

All animals seized during the case are now in the care of the Horry County Police Department. Most are being held at HCACC and some are being boarded at species-specific locations.

The investigation is still active at this time.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Police responded to the intersection of River Oaks Drive and Waccamaw Boulevard on Wednesday.
Report: Horry County investigating after body found in Waccamaw Boulevard area
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
The fire rescue was called out at 10:35 p.m. Wednesday to a structure fire at the 5000 block of...
1 hurt, camper destroyed after ‘apparent’ explosion in Surfside Beach area
Tropical storm Cindy will continue to move NW and remain east of the Leeward Islands
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Cindy forms

Latest News

Sheriff’s Office: Dillon County deputies on scene of a barricade situation
1 killed in Georgetown shooting
Fight broke out before deadly Georgetown shooting, police say
Gullah Geechee Festival begins Friday in Atlantic Beach
Airline starts nonstop flights from Myrtle Beach to Philadelphia area