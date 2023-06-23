Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Rain chances heading lower for the weekend

A few more showers are possible Saturday
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a long stretch of soggy weather, sunnier skies return for the weekend.

SATURDAY

We’ll start Saturday under mostly sunny skies in the low 70s. Expect warmer weather thanks to the clearer skies, with afternoon highs pushing well into the 80s.

While the rain coverage is much lower than this week, we’ll still see a few downpours develop Saturday afternoon and evening. Any rain that develops quickly winds down after sunset.

SUNDAY

Sunday trends even drier, with most of us completely dry to end the weekend. Afternoon highs will continue to climb with the middle 80s along the Grand Strand, near 90° for spots inland of the Waterway.

Warmer and drier weekend ahead
NEXT WEEK

We move into an active weather pattern on Monday as our next cold front arrives. This system will usher in a round of showers and storms late in the day. Some of these storms could be on the strong side, with gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Some strong storms possible late Monday
