Critical injuries reported after crash on Highway 501 Bypass in Marion County

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Critical injuries have been reported after a crash in Marion County Friday afternoon according to Marion Fire Rescue.

Crews were dispatched to the area of the crash shortly after 4 p.m. on Highway 501 Bypass near Sawyer Road. Marion Fire Rescue said the accident involved entrapment and critical injuries.

MFR said the roads will be closed for an extended period of time and is asking people to avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene.

Marion Heavy Rescue 10 and Marion County EMS are assisting with the scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

