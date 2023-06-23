Submit a Tip
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man arrested after charging at suspect in Horry County courtroom

Authorities say a man was arrested after charging at a suspect inside an Horry County courtroom during a hearing earlier this month.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities say a man was arrested after charging at a suspect inside an Horry County courtroom during a hearing earlier this month.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office released footage from the incident, which happened during a sentencing hearing for Stephon Johnson on June 12.

Johnson was being sentenced after pleading guilty to manslaughter in connection to a shooting that killed 20-year-old Shaquon Cox.

Credit: Horry County Sheriff's Office

In the video, a man is seen standing up after being seated on a bench before hopping the bench and charging toward Johnson.

Deputies are then shown bringing the man to the ground before he can get to Johnson, pushing a table in the process.

In a Facebook post about the incident, the sheriff’s office credited the court officers for their training in getting the situation under control.

“We understand emotions run high, especially when loved ones are impacted,” the department said. “It’s our job to maintain the safety and security of everyone inside the courtroom, including the defendant.”

The man, who the sheriff’s office identified as Terrence Cox, was charged with contempt of court. Online records show he was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on June 15.

Terrance Cox
Terrance Cox(JRLDC)

Johnson, meanwhile, was sentenced to at least 12 years in prison.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

