Atlantic Beach Gullah Geechee Festival kicks off this weekend

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - This weekend, the streets of Atlantic Beach will be filled with the sound of storytellers, music and dancers for its Gullah Geechee Cultural and Nature Festival.

The three-day event will celebrate the Gullah Geechee people, who are direct descendants of West African slaves keeping their own legacy alive in the region.

The Gullah have a corridor that runs from Florida all the way up to North Carolina. Event organizer Gregory Mallette said while it’s well established in other areas along the coast, the town wanted to bring the rich culture right here to the Grand Strand.

He said the festival is just the beginning to help grow and put Atlantic Beach on the map.

“If you look around it’s new houses and one’s that have just been built in the last year, so it’s coming back. Atlantic Beach has mainly been known for the bike fest that comes every Memorial Day. But it’s much more than that. It’s just putting that history out there and controlling our own narrative,” said Mallette.

You can enjoy everything from live music, dance performances, interactive workshops as well as arts and crafts.

There will be several well-known guests like Ron Daise, one of the main characters from the kids TV show “Gullah Gullah Island” and famed civil rights photographer Cecil Williams.

Atlantic Beach native and event volunteer Carla Taylor said she’s excited not only to show off their own heritage but share it with others across the grand strand.

“Having people come here for a cultural and historical experience and still have fun. The activities that were planned still provide for the dancing, music, and fellowship, but at the same time it’s an opportunity to learn and grow,” said Taylor.

The Gullah Geechee Cultural and Nature Festival starts Friday at 5 p.m. with a meet and greet at the Atlantic Beach Community Center.

The festival’s parade kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. on 30th Avenue with the festival continuing through Sunday.

