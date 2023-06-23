Submit a Tip
Annual Conway Riverfest kicks off Saturday

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The Conway Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for the annual Conway Riverfest this weekend.

The festival, which according to the commerce’s website, celebrates the red, white and blue, starts on Saturday.

The free all-day event in downtown Conway features live music, food, a golf cart parade and a fireworks show.

It goes from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Annually, the Conway Riverfest takes place on the last Saturday of June.

