Airline starts nonstop flights from Myrtle Beach to Philadelphia area

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An airline says they will take to the skies on Friday and embark on new nonstop flights from Myrtle Beach to the Philadelphia area.

Avelo Airlines will operate the flights from the Myrtle Beach International Airport to the Wilmington Airport weekly on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The company says one-way fares between the two airports will start at $34.

“After a successful first year of service at MYR, we’re so pleased to see Avelo expand its offerings at MYR,” Director of Airports at the Myrtle Beach International Airport Judi Olmstead said. “This route is especially exciting as the first-ever nonstop flight between the Grand Strand and The First State. We expect this city pairing to be extremely successful, and we thank Avelo for their continued commitment to our residents and visitors.”

The Wilmington Airport is a short drive south of Philadelphia and is close to multiple major highways in the Delaware Valley area.

“Getting to Philadelphia and the greater Delaware Valley is easier and more affordable than ever with Avelo’s exclusive nonstop service to Wilmington Airport, the region’s most travel-friendly airport,” Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said. “Combined with Avelo’s industry-leading reliability, there isn’t a more convenient, faster and more relaxing gateway to The City of Brotherly Love from Myrtle Beach.”

For the flights, the company says it will be using the Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft.

Avelo Airlines has one other nonstop flight at the Myrtle Beach International Airport, with flights to the Tweed-New Haven Airport in southern Connecticut.

