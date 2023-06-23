Submit a Tip
3 new businesses coming to The Market Common

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The next time you head over to The Market Common, you might see some new attractions.

The Myrtle Beach shopping center announced the opening of three new businesses: a wellness center, a toy shop and a pizza restaurant.

According to a news release, wellness shop Restore Hyper Wellness is set to open in the fall and will be located at 3061 Howard Ave. That is the former EdVenture location, which moved to 4005 Howard Ave. last year.

Meanwhile, Toys, Comics, & Collectibles by Strange is set to open in the summer while Gio’s Pizzera is slated for a September opening.

The toy shop will be located at 4001 Howard Ave, which is the former Ivy & Leo location. The pizza place will take over the former Ultimate California Pizza location at 4003 Deville St.

To stay up to date with these businesses’ grand openings, the shopping center says you can follow them on social media.

