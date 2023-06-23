1 killed in Georgetown shooting

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - The Georgetown Police Department is investigating a Friday shooting near a gas station that left one person dead.

Officers were called out at 12:50 a.m. to the Money Saver gas station on Highmarket Street.

Upon arriving, they found a 37-year-old gunshot victim lying in the parking lot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Georgetown Coroner Chase Ridgeway and identified as Reginald Green of Georgetown.

At this time, police did not say if there are any suspects in Green’s death.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and more details will be released as they become available,” the department stated in a Facebook post.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300.

