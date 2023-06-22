Submit a Tip
‘We have to invest in our system’: Santee Cooper approves comprehensive rate study

By Ashley Listrom
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new study could change how much Santee Cooper customers pay for their electric bill.

Santee Cooper’s Board of Directors approved a comprehensive rate study earlier this week, which is expected to take a year to complete.

It will evaluate rates for residential, commercial, lighting, industrial and municipal customers.

By next June, Santee Cooper is expected to present their recommended rate adjustments to the public.

Before any decisions on new rates are made, however, the company will host a public comment and review phase. During this session, community members are encouraged to give their input.

“We do have to invest in our system, in order to keep our reliability,” said Santee Cooper spokesperson Tracy Vreeland. “Which is [the] top 2% nationwide right now. We are also committed to keeping rates as low as we can for our customers.”

Santee Cooper’s current rates will be the same until December 2024.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

