Report: Homeowner fired shots at woman accused of breaking into his Nichols area home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police arrested two people accused of plotting to break into a Nichols area home and steal money from the homeowner.

An incident report shows Horry County police were called on Tuesday to a home along Lovett Lane where the victim said that someone had broken into his home.

When officers arrived, the homeowner said he was asleep on the couch when his dog started barking he heard noises behind him.

The victim said he saw a woman going through a drawer where he kept a large sum of money, according to an incident report.

The document state that the homeowner grabbed a gun and when the woman saw that she had been caught, she ran.

“Alerted to the fact he was aware of her presence, she ran out the garage door pursued by the victim who fired a series of rounds,” the incident report states.

The report does indicate that the suspect was hurt in the shooting.

The homeowner said when he went outside he saw a man in the getaway car, and the two suspects drove off.

Officers arrested the two suspects down the road after the pair were involved in a crash, according to the report.

Summer Vause, Terrance Flowers (Source: JRLDC)

Summer Vause is charged with first-degree burglary.

Terrance Flowers was charged with accessory before the fact of a felony. Arrest warrants state he conspired with Vause to break into the victim’s home and steal money.

