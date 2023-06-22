Police: Stolen vehicle found in Burger King parking lot, man arrested

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man was arrested last week after police say he was found in a parking lot inside a vehicle he allegedly stole.

Records show 28-year-old Dashawn Mitchell was taken into custody after an incident on June 16.

A police report obtained by WMBF News states an officer with the Myrtle Beach Police Department was called to the Red Roof Inn on South Kings Highway to meet with the victim. The victim told police she was with Mitchell and two other people after meeting them the day before.

She woke up in the hotel room and noticed her keys and vehicle were both gone. According to the victim, everyone but Mitchell was still in the room. She then called police after searching around the area and being unable to find her vehicle.

Officers then were placed on alert about the vehicle, which was later found in the parking lot of a Burger King a few blocks over. The report states Mitchell was found asleep in the passenger seat with the car running. He was then arrested.

Police also found Mitchell was wanted out of Horry County for possession of a stolen vehicle and also had a bench warrant out of Myrtle Beach. He was also charged with grand larceny in connection to the June 16 theft.

As of Thursday, records show Mithcell remains at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center with no bond set.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.