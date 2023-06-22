Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Lexington County woman receives key to town on 100th birthday

Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A woman in Lexington County celebrated her one-hundredth birthday with loved ones and special guests.

During a birthday celebration thrown by Gibson Village Retirement Community in Lexington, Nan Warren received a visit from Lexington Police Chief Terrance Greene.

Warren also received visits from Representative Paula Rawl Calhoon and Senator Katrina Shealy.

She was presented with the key to the town as a special gift for her big day.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
Police: Grandfather dies attempting to rescue 9-year-old grandson from ocean
The Horry County Fire Rescue was called out at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday to a crash with entrapment...
5 hurt after 5-car crash in Conway area
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
Virginia jury convicts Myrtle Beach Safari owner of wildlife trafficking
Brett is a little stronger with winds now to 65 mph.
FIRST ALERT: Bret is stronger this morning, another depression likely to form

Latest News

‘We have to invest in our system’: Santee Cooper approves comprehensive rate study
Grand Strand Humane Society considering options after withdrawing rezoning application for new facility
Beloved community swan critically injured in alleged act of animal cruelty at Ocean Lakes Campground
Swannie has been a member of the Ocean Lakes Community for 20 years
Beloved community swan critically injured in alleged act of animal cruelty at Ocean Lakes Campground
Dr. Jessica Greene
Who’s Next: Dr. Jessica Greene shakes up how kids open up about mental health