Lexington County woman receives key to town on 100th birthday

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A woman in Lexington County celebrated her one-hundredth birthday with loved ones and special guests.

During a birthday celebration thrown by Gibson Village Retirement Community in Lexington, Nan Warren received a visit from Lexington Police Chief Terrance Greene.

Warren also received visits from Representative Paula Rawl Calhoon and Senator Katrina Shealy.

She was presented with the key to the town as a special gift for her big day.

