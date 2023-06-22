Lane of I-95S reopens after crash near exit 181A

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says one lane of I-95 is back open after an early morning crash brought traffic to a standstill.

The crash happened at 2:20 a.m. on the southbound side of the interstate about five miles south of exit 181A.

Despite one lane being reopened, SCDOT is still reporting congestion in the area.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

