Judge sentences men in robbery, murder of Andrews postal carrier

Trevor Seward (left) and Jerome Davis (right) were sentenced on Thursday at the federal...
Trevor Seward (left) and Jerome Davis (right) were sentenced on Thursday at the federal courthouse in Florence.(Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Dylan Leatherwood and Ian Klein
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ANDREWS, SC (WMBF) - Two Andrews men were sentenced on Thursday for their roles in the 2019 robbing and killing of a postal carrier.

During a hearing at 9:30 a.m., a judge sentenced Trevor Seward to life in prison, plus 20 years, for the robbery and shooting death of Irene Pressley, who was a United States postal worker.

Jerome Davis, who pleaded guilty to his role in the robbery in February, was sentenced during the afternoon session. His sentence hasn’t been released at this time, but he faced up to 20 years in prison for the robbery and up to five years in prison for the marijuana conspiracy conviction.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina is expected to have a press conference at 4 p.m. outside of the federal courthouse in Florence to discuss the sentencings.

Prosecutors said that in September 2019, Seward and Davis were anticipating the delivery of two pounds of marijuana that was being shipped from California through the United States Postal Service.

Irene Pressley was found shot to death Monday afternoon in her SUV on Morrisville Road, the...
Irene Pressley was found shot to death Monday afternoon in her SUV on Morrisville Road, the coroner said.(Provided)

Instead of delivering the package to Seward’s home, Pressley put a form in his mailbox that stated he would need to go to the post office to claim the package. Seward confronted Pressley but still failed to get the marijuana package, and he went back home.

Moments later, he left his home with an AR-15 in search of Pressley. Davis picked him up and the two searched for her. Davis ultimately dropped Seward off on Senate Road in Andrews, where Seward found Pressley’s vehicle, and fired approximately 20 rounds from his AR-15 into the back of Pressley’s vehicle, hitting her multiple times, investigators said.

Seward then took her car and drove it three miles away into a ditch.

He then removed mail from Pressley’s car and searched through packages for the marijuana package. The package of marijuana was later found on Senate Road where Pressley was shot by Seward.

