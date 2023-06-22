Submit a Tip
Horry County police warns of phone scam

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department is warning the public about a scam where someone calls impersonating an officer and demanding money.

In a Facebook post, the department says they were recently made aware of the scam.

The scammer or scammers call people in the community posing as officers and demanding payment for “urgent legal matters.”

“HCPD personnel will never call you and demand payment,” the department stated in the post.

Police say if you get a call like this, hang up and call law enforcement to report the incident.

“HCPD would like to applaud the community members who notified us of this scam,” the department stated. “They felt something was off about the supposed ‘officer’ who called and contacted us to verify before engaging with the caller further that’s the best course of action.”

