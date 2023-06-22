Horry County police investigation in the area of Waccamaw Boulevard

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police were conducting an investigation on Waccamaw Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon.

Horry County Spokesperson Mikayla Moskov confirmed there was an investigation on Waccamaw Boulevard near River Oaks Drive.

Moskov said there was no risk to the community.

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.