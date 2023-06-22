Submit a Tip
Horry County police investigation in the area of Waccamaw Boulevard

Horry County police investigating near Waccamaw Boulevard
Horry County police investigating near Waccamaw Boulevard(WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police were conducting an investigation on Waccamaw Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon.

Horry County Spokesperson Mikayla Moskov confirmed there was an investigation on Waccamaw Boulevard near River Oaks Drive.

Moskov said there was no risk to the community.

No further details were immediately available.

