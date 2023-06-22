Horry County Fire Rescue receives Fire Safe SC designation for 2nd year in a row

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - For a second year in a row, the Horry County Fire Rescue team was designated as a Fire Safe South Carolina community.

Fire Safe South Carolina is a Palmetto state original. The program is not only designed to teach the public how to stay safe but to also get firefighters into the communities they serve.

“It helps us identify different areas within the community that we need to emphasize with our risk reduction efforts,” said Horry County Fire Investigation Capt. Matt Rice.

Rice reflected on one of the program’s most successful moments, which took place in the Freemont community.

“The Baptist church up there allowed us to get into houses that we’ve never been able to get into before,” Rice said. “And we installed over 200 alarms in one day up there.”

Fire crews need to meet certain criteria to receive this designation. It includes completing training courses, making in-home visits to check smoke detectors and even getting new training props. The props have been used to show residents how to properly use a fire extinguisher.

The program was also designed to keep firefighters safe.

“When we eliminate or reduce the number of fires that are occurring, we reduce the number of times the fire truck has to pull out of the station,” said South Carolina Assistant Fire Marshal Nathan Ellis. “When we reduce the number of times the firefighter is responding, we reduce the number of opportunities for the firefighter to be injured.”

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) reports that nationwide 96 firefighters died on duty last year. NFPA Research Director Birgitte Messerschmidt said this number is higher than normal but there is some good news.

“We have data back to the late 70s and overall the number of fatal firefighter injuries has gone down steadily over the years,” Messerschmidt said.

For Rice, preventing injuries, and even death, begins with one simple step: prevention.

“My boss is fond of saying, ‘No one ever got injured or killed at an incident that didn’t happen,’” Rice said.

Ellis said the program will help keep us safe, for years to come.

“The things that we’re doing today are going to save lives 10, 15, and 20 years down the road,” Ellis said.

According to Horry County Fire and Rescue, the department must keep up with training and continue to get out in the community to maintain the designation.

Other fire departments in the area such as Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Darlington County also received Fire Safety SC Community designations.

