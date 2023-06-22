Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

High rip current risk issued for Grand Strand, South Strand beaches

The risk may last through early next week
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – It may be best to stay out of the water for the next couple of days as the National Weather Service issues another high rip current risk.

The weather agency says the risk, which has been issued for Horry and Georgetown Counties, will remain in effect through Thursday evening. However, the risk could last into Friday.

Then on Sunday, as long swells from Tropical Storm Bret arrive, there could be another rip current risk, according to the agency. That risk may last through early next week.

People are urged to avoid the water until conditions improve.

“Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water,” the National Weather Service says.

If you are caught in a rip current, don’t fight the current, but instead, swim out of it and then to shore. If you can’t escape the current, then float or tread water and call or wave for assistance.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
Police: Grandfather dies attempting to rescue 9-year-old grandson from ocean
Police responded to the intersection of River Oaks Drive and Waccamaw Boulevard on Wednesday.
Report: Horry County investigating after body found in Waccamaw Boulevard area
The Horry County Fire Rescue was called out at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday to a crash with entrapment...
5 hurt after 5-car crash in Conway area
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
Virginia jury convicts Myrtle Beach Safari owner of wildlife trafficking

Latest News

Coroner IDs man who died trying to help grandson escape rip current
Darrell Lambert, 70, of West Columbia, drowned on Wednesday, according to Coroner Chase Ridgeway,
Coroner IDs man who died trying to help grandson escape Pawleys Island current
After realizing the ticket was actually a top prize winner, the man was relieved that he did...
Georgetown man almost trashes winning lottery ticket
Horry County Police Department
Report: Homeowner fired shots at woman accused of breaking into his Nichols area home