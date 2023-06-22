Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Georgetown man almost trashes winning lottery ticket

‘Good thing I double-checked it.’
After realizing the ticket was actually a top prize winner, the man was relieved that he did...
After realizing the ticket was actually a top prize winner, the man was relieved that he did not throw away $30,000.(clear)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A second glace just won a Georgetown man $30,000.

The man told officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery that he was cleaning out his car when he came across the ticket.

He thought it was a losing ticket, but before tossing the $2 scratch-off in the trash, he gave the ticket another look.

After realizing the ticket was actually a top prize winner, the man was relieved that he did not throw away $30,000.

“It took my breath away,” he said.  “Good thing I double-checked it.”

The man said he will celebrate the good luck and fortune with his kids.

Frankie Snacks in Georgetown received a commission of $300 for selling the claimed ticket.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
Police: Grandfather dies attempting to rescue 9-year-old grandson from ocean
Police responded to the intersection of River Oaks Drive and Waccamaw Boulevard on Wednesday.
Report: Horry County investigating after body found in Waccamaw Boulevard area
The Horry County Fire Rescue was called out at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday to a crash with entrapment...
5 hurt after 5-car crash in Conway area
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
Virginia jury convicts Myrtle Beach Safari owner of wildlife trafficking

Latest News

Coroner IDs man who died trying to help grandson escape rip current
Darrell Lambert, 70, of West Columbia, drowned on Wednesday, according to Coroner Chase Ridgeway,
Coroner IDs man who died trying to help grandson escape Pawleys Island current
The weather agency says the risk, which has been issued for Horry and Georgetown Counties, will...
High rip current risk issued for Grand Strand, South Strand beaches
Horry County Police Department
Report: Homeowner fired shots at woman accused of breaking into his Nichols area home