Georgetown man almost trashes winning lottery ticket
‘Good thing I double-checked it.’
Published: Jun. 22, 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A second glace just won a Georgetown man $30,000.
The man told officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery that he was cleaning out his car when he came across the ticket.
He thought it was a losing ticket, but before tossing the $2 scratch-off in the trash, he gave the ticket another look.
After realizing the ticket was actually a top prize winner, the man was relieved that he did not throw away $30,000.
“It took my breath away,” he said. “Good thing I double-checked it.”
The man said he will celebrate the good luck and fortune with his kids.
Frankie Snacks in Georgetown received a commission of $300 for selling the claimed ticket.
