Former Upstate deputy accused of taking pictures of woman in gym bathroom charged

Shawn Ray Carnes
Shawn Ray Carnes(Newberry County Detention Center)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said a former Newberry County deputy has been charged with voyeurism.

According to SLED, on Feb. 23, the victim was using the bathroom at the Downtown Fitness Compound when 44-year-old Shawn Ray Carnes, a deputy employed with the sheriff’s office, took a picture through a hole in the office wall that was adjacent to the bathroom.

SLED was requested by the sheriff’s office to investigate.

Carnes was booked into the Newberry County Detention Center on June 21.

