Former Upstate deputy accused of taking pictures of woman in gym bathroom charged

NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said a former Newberry County deputy has been charged with voyeurism.

According to SLED, on Feb. 23, the victim was using the bathroom at the Downtown Fitness Compound when 44-year-old Shawn Ray Carnes, a deputy employed with the sheriff’s office, took a picture through a hole in the office wall that was adjacent to the bathroom.

SLED was requested by the sheriff’s office to investigate.

Carnes was booked into the Newberry County Detention Center on June 21.

MORE NEWS: Deputies looking for missing, endangered woman Anderson County

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.