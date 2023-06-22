Florence 1 Schools’ budget includes armed security guards at every elementary school

Submit a Tip
The Florence 1 Schools Board of Trustees approved the district’s $191.1 million budget for the 2023-2024 school year during a meeting on Tuesday night.(WMBF News Oasis)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The new budget for the Florence 1 School District focuses heavily on school safety and pay raises.

The Florence 1 Schools Board of Trustees approved the district’s $191.1 million budget for the 2023-2024 school year during a meeting on Tuesday night.

The budget is a $15.2 million increase from last year and $9.4 million of that will go toward increased security measures, pay raises and improved academic programs.

For the first time, a full-time armed security guard will be placed at each of the district’s 13 elementary schools with a total cost of $435,336.

“We cannot stress enough the importance of making sure our schools are safe for our students and staff,” F1S Superintendent Richard O’Malley said. “The City of Florence Police Department and the Florence County Sheriff’s Department have been great partners but we know that they are stretched as far as they can go providing SROs at our middle schools, high schools and Brockington Elementary. In order to provide the same level of security at our elementary schools, we will be contracting armed private security guards.”

This means that an armed security guard will be at all schools in the district.

Along with the increase in security, some positions will see a bump in their paychecks.

Starting pay for both classroom assistants and bus drivers will be raised, bringing those positions up to $15 an hour and $15.26 an hour.

Starting pay for special needs classroom assistants will be increased to $15.60 an hour.

And all staff, with the exception of classroom assistants, school data managers and assistant principals, will receive $2,500 plus a step increase.

The school district will also continue to fund the local supplement for teachers, even though the state no longer requires it.

“We have a one percent increase in retirement contribution rates, a 3.7 percent increase in employer health insurance costs,” Chief Finance Officer Laura Showe said. “These are an increased cost to us but are not things that we can negotiate or have any control over. Any entity that participates in state retirement and state health will experience these increases. We also have a 3.6 percent increase from Duke Energy in our utility rates.”

The budget will also help the district improve and expand the follow programs:

Mental health and wellness programs

High-quality academic programs including IB, REACH, CATE, Programs for Exceptional Children, Spanish Immersion and Montessori.

Visual and Performing Arts programs

Upgrades to technology and district facilities

