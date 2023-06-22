Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Four forms in the Atlantic

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We now have Tropical Depression Four. Tropical Depression Four formed in the Atlantic early this morning and is expected to become Tropical Storm Cindy later this week.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION FOUR

At 5 AM, the center of Tropical Depression Four was located near latitude10.9 North, longitude 41.1 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 12 mph, and this motion is expected to increase with a turn toward the northwest during the next few days.

On the forecast track, the depression is expected to remain east of the northern Leeward Islands through the weekend. Maximum sustained winds are estimated to be near 35 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm in a day or so. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb.

