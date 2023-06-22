FIRST ALERT: Heavy downpours, strong storm or two today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our unsettled forecast continues today with a couple rounds of showers & storms. A strong storm or two remains possible today with a very low threat of gusty winds and a quick spin-up tornado.

TODAY

That area of low pressure remains to our west today, ushering in tropical humidity again today. While many of us saw storms overnight & early this morning, that’s just one of multiple rounds expected today.

Rounds of showers & storms continue today with the risk of heavy downpours and a strong storm or two. (WMBF)

Rounds of showers & storms will continue today with chances of heavy rain and the occasional storm remaining in the forecast from now through the evening hours tonight.

Rounds of showers & storms continue today with the risk of heavy downpours and a strong storm or two. (WMBF)

We have just enough wind shear through the day, that a low tornado risk remains possible in any strong storm that develops. While we’re not expected widespread severe weather, be aware of changing conditions and make sure you have the alerts turned on the First Alert Weather App!

A LEVEL 1 severe storm risk is out for today. It’s not much, but something we will monitor throughout the day.

There's a LEVEL 1 risk for a strong storm or two today. While the threat is low, it's not zero. Gusty winds and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. (WMBF)

As far as temperatures go today, clouds and the storms will keep them in check. Look for highs to be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

FRIDAY

Friday will see one more day of unsettled weather with showers and storms likely again in the afternoon and evening. Rain chances Friday are 60%. Temperatures will again be a bit cooler than normal with afternoon highs in the lower 80s.

Our last day of increased rain chances is Friday. We'll slowly begin to dry out as we head into the weekend. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

That pesky area of low pressure will gradually weaken and drift to the northeast through the weekend. As a result, our weather pattern will transition back to typical summer weather by Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances will drop to 30-40% Saturday afternoon, with the best chances mainly later in the day and closer to the beaches. Rain chances will be slim on Sunday with just a 20% chance of an isolated shower. Look for more sunshine around for the weekend plans! Finally!

Our forecast returns to the typical summer weather pattern. Highs will be in the mid 80s with afternoon showers & storms. (WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.