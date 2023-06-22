FIRST ALERT: Bret approaching the Lesser Antilles, Cindy expected to form soon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We now have Tropical Depression Four. Tropical Depression Four formed in the Atlantic early this morning and is expected to become Tropical Storm Cindy later today.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION FOUR

At 11 AM, the center of Tropical Depression Four was located near latitude 11.3 North, longitude 42.9 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mp. This motion with a gradual increase in forward speed is expected during the next few days followed by a turn toward the northwest on Sunday.

Tropical Depression Four is forecast to become Tropical Storm Cindy and continue to move to the west before turning northward. (WMBF)

On the forecast track, the depression is expected to remain well east of the northern Leeward Islands through early next week. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Four will develop into Tropical Storm Cindy and move to the northwest through the weekend. This is expected to encounter wind shear and begin to turn more northward by early next week. (WMBF)

Some strengthening is forecast during the few days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm soon. A weakening trend is forecast to commence over the weekend. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb.

TROPICAL STORM BRET

A HURRICANE WATCH is out for St. Lucia. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Warnings are out for St. Lucia, Dominica and Martinique.

At 11 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Bret was located near latitude 13.8 North, longitude 57.7 West. Bret is moving toward the west near 14 mph and this general motion with an increase in forward speed is expected during the next few days.

Bret is near hurricane strength but remains a high-end Tropical Storm. (WMBF)

On the forecast track, the center of Bret is expected to move across the Lesser Antilles this evening and tonight, and then move westward across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea Friday and Saturday. Maximum sustained winds remain near 70 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast today while Bret approaches the Lesser Antilles.

Bret will weaken through the weekend with winds decreasing as it encounters an area of wind shear. (WMBF)

Weakening is anticipated to begin tonight or Friday after Bret passes the Lesser Antilles, and the system is likely to dissipate over the central Caribbean Sea by Saturday night or early Sunday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 999 mb.

