Crash blocks all lanes of I-95S near exit 181A

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting an early Thursday morning crash that is impacting traffic on I-95.

The crash happened at 2:20 a.m. on the southbound side of the interstate about five miles south of exit 181A.

As of now, all lanes in the area are blocked.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

