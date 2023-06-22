Submit a Tip
Crash blocks all lanes of I-95S near exit 181A

The crash happened at 2:20 a.m. on the southbound side of the interstate about five miles south of exit 181A.
The crash happened at 2:20 a.m. on the southbound side of the interstate about five miles south of exit 181A.(Arizona's Family)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting an early Thursday morning crash that is impacting traffic on I-95.

The crash happened at 2:20 a.m. on the southbound side of the interstate about five miles south of exit 181A.

As of now, all lanes in the area are blocked.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

