Coroner IDs grandfather who died trying to help grandson escape current

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office released the name of the man who died while helping his grandson, who was struggling with a current on Pawleys Island.

The Pawleys Island Police Department was called to a possible drowning around 12:30 p.m. near the Shell Road beach access. Police were at the scene along with first responders from Midway Fire Rescue.

Chief Michael Fanning confirmed that Lambert was attempting to rescue his 9-year-old grandson, who had been struggling during a strong longshore current. While in the water, Lambert began to struggle as well.

The 9-year-old was rescued from the water, and a person on a paddleboard later found Lambert in the water and brought him to shore.

Lambert was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His grandson was also taken to the hospital for saltwater inhalation. Details on the child’s condition were not made immediately available.

