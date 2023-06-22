Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Controversy among Conway residents over mayor’s Pride proclamation

By Eric Richards
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A recent proclamation by Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy is causing some controversy.

Bellamy officially declared June as Pride Month in the city for the first time. Those in support and against her decision stood outside City Hall Tuesday afternoon during the council meeting.

“We all have rights but we do not have the right to make up and say what is true. God’s already done that job he’s already clarified what truth is. To talk about a man being with a man and a woman being with a woman is against the truth of God,” said David Stevens of Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church.

Stevens addressed the council during public input.

The official proclamation said Pride Month is about solidarity and the fight for human rights, visibility, and acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community.

Ray Dobell said the action by Mayor Bellamy is the right step towards inclusion.

“Conway mayor Bellamy has made us feel seen and made us feel heard,” said Dobell.

Mack Hutson with Pleasant Hill Baptist Church told WMBF News there is no hate, but it is a morality issue.

“It’s not that we hate anybody, but I must stand against sin. Sin is sin whether it’s adultery, whether it’s homosexuality,” said Hutson.

Dobell said his experience in church taught him to love anyone no matter what.

“I have grown up in church and my message that I received throughout my experience in church and my relationship with God is nothing but love, uplifting, and helping out our fellow neighbor,” said Dobell.

Our partners at My Horry News captured images of the protest outside Conway City Hall Tuesday.

In the city of Conway, the mayor can create proclamations without a vote of approval of council members.

WMBF News reached out to Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy several times Wednesday and did not hear back as of the deadline.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
Police: Grandfather dies attempting to rescue 9-year-old grandson from ocean
The Horry County Fire Rescue was called out at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday to a crash with entrapment...
5 hurt after 5-car crash in Conway area
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
Virginia jury convicts Myrtle Beach Safari owner of wildlife trafficking
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles

Latest News

Florida man accused of threatening victim with machete in Florence County
‘We have to invest in our system’: Santee Cooper approves comprehensive rate study
Controversy among Conway residents over mayor’s Pride proclamation
Grand Strand Humane Society considering options after withdrawing rezoning application for new facility