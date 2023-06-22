Controversy among Conway residents over mayor’s Pride proclamation

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A recent proclamation by Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy is causing some controversy.

Bellamy officially declared June as Pride Month in the city for the first time. Those in support and against her decision stood outside City Hall Tuesday afternoon during the council meeting.

“We all have rights but we do not have the right to make up and say what is true. God’s already done that job he’s already clarified what truth is. To talk about a man being with a man and a woman being with a woman is against the truth of God,” said David Stevens of Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church.

Stevens addressed the council during public input.

The official proclamation said Pride Month is about solidarity and the fight for human rights, visibility, and acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community.

Ray Dobell said the action by Mayor Bellamy is the right step towards inclusion.

“Conway mayor Bellamy has made us feel seen and made us feel heard,” said Dobell.

Mack Hutson with Pleasant Hill Baptist Church told WMBF News there is no hate, but it is a morality issue.

“It’s not that we hate anybody, but I must stand against sin. Sin is sin whether it’s adultery, whether it’s homosexuality,” said Hutson.

Dobell said his experience in church taught him to love anyone no matter what.

“I have grown up in church and my message that I received throughout my experience in church and my relationship with God is nothing but love, uplifting, and helping out our fellow neighbor,” said Dobell.

Our partners at My Horry News captured images of the protest outside Conway City Hall Tuesday.

In the city of Conway, the mayor can create proclamations without a vote of approval of council members.

WMBF News reached out to Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy several times Wednesday and did not hear back as of the deadline.

